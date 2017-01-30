Jan 30 Rosgosstrakh :

* Says its board of directors has approved additional share issue of 116,125,935,230 shares priced at 0.04 rouble ($0.0007) per share

* The shares will be issued in open subscription

Source text - bit.ly/2jKj2LS

Further company coverage:

($1 = 60.1078 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)