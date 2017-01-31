Jan 31Alma Market SA :

* Said on Monday that funds managed by Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (funds) lowered their stake in the company to 6.35 pct from 14.56 pct stake

* Jerzy Mazgaj and Barbara Mazgaj lower their stake in the company to 11.83 pct from 16.76 pct

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)