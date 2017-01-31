UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 31Alma Market SA :
* Said on Monday that funds managed by Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (funds) lowered their stake in the company to 6.35 pct from 14.56 pct stake
* Jerzy Mazgaj and Barbara Mazgaj lower their stake in the company to 11.83 pct from 16.76 pct
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources