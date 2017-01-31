Jan 31 Soho Development SA :

* Said on Monday that it plans to merge with its unit, Soho Factory Sp. z o.o. (Soho Factory)

* The merger to be conducted by transferring all assets of Soho Factory to the company without capital increase of the company

* Soho Development owns 100 pct stake in Soho Factory

