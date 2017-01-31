Jan 31Meyer Burger Technology Ltd :

* Announced on Monday new conversion price for the 100 million Swiss francs ($100.51 million)convertible bond fixed at 0.98 Swiss francs

* Said based on new conversion price, a total of up to 102,040,816 new registered shares of Meyer Burger can be issued in case of full conversion of the CHF 100 mln convertible bond.

* Said Board of Directors to propose to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, to again reduce the conditional capital for conversion and/or options rights by the amount no longer required

