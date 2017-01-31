Jan 31 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* Said on Monday it reached agreement with Portugal's Maritimo da Madeira SAD to transfer players Fransergio and Dyego Sousa

* Fransergio signs for the next five seasons, Dyego Sousa signs for four seasons, both starting their contracts on July 1

