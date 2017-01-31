Jan 31AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft :

* Said on Monday At 615.1 million euros ($657.91 million), revenue was 5.3% higher than in the prior- year period in the first nine months

* EBITDA decreased by 38.1 million euros or -27.2% from 140.2 million euros to 102.1 million euros in the first nine months

* 9mth EBIT decreased by 64.3 million euros from 76.1 million euros to 11.8 million euros

* 9mth profit for the period decreased by 79.9 million euros from 60.2 million euros in the prior-year period to a loss for the period of -19.7 million euros

* Outlook for the financial year 2016/17 AT&S expects the usual seasonality for the fourth quarter of 2016/17

* AT&S expects an increase in revenue of 4-6% for the current financial year 2016/17

* EBITDA margin should range between 15-16% primarily based on the start-up costs for the plants in Chongqing

* Higher depreciation and amortisation of an additional EUR 40 million for the Chongqing project in the financial year 2016/17 will have a significant influence on EBIT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9349 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)