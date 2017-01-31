Jan 31 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* says Dec quarter total income from operations 27.17 billion rupees (adds currency)

* says Dec quarter net profit 3.46 billion rupees

* says net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.75 billion rupees; total income from operations was 25.67 billion rupees

* Shriram transport finance company ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 3.86 billion rupees