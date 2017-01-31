BRIEF-Oman's Sahara Hospitality H1 profit flat at 1.3 mln rials
* H1 net income after tax 1.3 million rials versus 1.3 million rials year ago
Jan 31 Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* The investment agreement concerns a loan to Petrofox and acquisition of 100 pct stake in Petrofox by Abadon Real Estate
* The acquisition would result in an indirect purchase of shares in Awbud SA and taking control of it
BEIJING, June 18 China Minsheng Banking's loans to Anbang Insurance Group amount to $100 million, and not 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) as rumoured, bank chairman Hong Qi told shareholders, adding that the loans are secure, local media Caixin reported.
DUBAI, June 18 Low oil prices may dampen most Gulf stock markets on Sunday but positive corporate news in Qatar may help that bourse continue to recover moderately from losses due to the economic sanctions against Doha.