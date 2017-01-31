Jan 31 Abadon Real Estate SA :

* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement

* The investment agreement concerns a loan to Petrofox and acquisition of 100 pct stake in Petrofox by Abadon Real Estate

* The acquisition would result in an indirect purchase of shares in Awbud SA and taking control of it

