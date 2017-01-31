EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Says Q4 revenue was $13.6 billion versus $14.05 billion a year ago
* Q4 innovative health segment revenue $7,726 million versus $7,637 million
* Says fourth-quarter 2016 reported diluted EPS of $0.13, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $13.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 to $2.60
* Provides 2017 financial guidance, including revenues of $52.0 to $54.0 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $54.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "our 2017 financial guidance at midpoint of our ranges implies revenues slightly above 2016"
* Says Eucrisa is expected to be available by prescription starting in early February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.