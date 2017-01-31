Jan 31 CNH Industrial NV :
* In Q4 of 2016, consolidated revenues were $6,998 million,
down 2.0% compared to Q4 of 2015
* Says Board of Directors is recommending a dividend of EUR
0.11 per common share, or approximately EUR 150 million
* Says will take a restructuring charge of approximately
$100 million in 2017 as part of its industrial Efficiency
Program
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS between $0.39 and $0.41
* Expects 2017 net sales of Industrial Activities between
$23 billion and $24 billion
* Qtrly adjusted diluted EPS $0.14
* FY2017 revenue view $25.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees net industrial debt at end of 2017 between $1.4
billion and $1.6 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $6.79
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects the industrial Efficiency Program to generate
incremental savings of about $60 million in 2017 and $80 million
on an annualized basis
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
