* Says following an update to a business plan announced on Jan. 19, its board approves a share capital increase totalling 38.0 million euros ($41.1 million)

* To issue 20.6 million new shares at 1.85 euro per share, offering 1.35 euro of share premium

* To offer preferential subscription rights to its shareholders, issuing 7 new shares for every 18 shares held

