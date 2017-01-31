BRIEF-Jabal Omar Development to convert 3 bln riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
* Says working with Ministry of Finance to convert 3 billion riyals loan into sharia compliance murabaha loan
Jan 31 Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae
* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE reports fourth-quarter 2016 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.12 bln and net income of EGP 1.55 bln -statement
* Q4 consol net interest income EGP 2.95 billion versus EGP 2.21 billion year ago
* As at end-dec 2016, capital adequacy ratio 10.7 percent versus 12.7 percent year ago
* Q4 consol net profit EGP 1.55 billion versus EGP 1.15 billion year ago Source: bit.ly/2knVJJ8 Further company coverage:
* Says Emaar Hospitality to manage its first hotel in Saudi Arabia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
