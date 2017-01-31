Jan 31 Chubb Ltd :
* Chubb ltd- unfavorable foreign currency movement
negatively impacted book value by $302 million and tangible book
value by $154 million in q4
* Chubb reports fourth quarter net income per share of
$3.41, up 63.9%, and operating income per share of $2.72, up
14.3%; full-year net income per share was $8.87, up 2.9%, and
operating income per share was $10.12, up 3.7% and a record
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.72
* Q4 earnings per share $3.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Chubb ltd- for quarter, book value per share decreased
0.3% and tangible book value per share increased 0.6%
* Chubb ltd - p&c combined ratio was 87.8% for quarter
compared with 87.3% in 2015
* Chubb ltd - p&c net premiums written were $6.4 billion for
quarter and $26.0 billion for year, up 76.1% and 65.6%,
respectively
* Chubb ltd - consolidated net premiums written were $6.9
billion for quarter and $28.1 billion for year, up 67.4% and
58.9%, respectively
