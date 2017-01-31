Jan 31 Silgan Holdings Inc
* Silgan announces 2016 earnings; expects double digit
earnings growth in 2017
* Silgan Holdings Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted earnings
per share in range of $3.15 to $3.35
* Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 to $0.58
* Q4 sales $805.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $814.5 million
* Silgan Holdings Inc - expects double digit earnings growth
in 2017
* Silgan Holdings Inc - currently estimates that free cash
flow in 2017 will be approximately $220 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $3.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $788.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Silgan holdings inc says net sales in metal container
business are expected to increase in 2017 as compared to 2016
