Feb 1 Sare SA :

* Announced on Tuesday strategy for 2017-2019

* Under the strategy the company plans to seek for new opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and conducting research-development works

* The company intends that average annual growth of EBITDA in perspective 2017-2019 was not less than 120 pct

* The company does not exclude the payment of dividends, decision on profit distribution will take into account demand for financial and organic development as well as strategic shopping

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)