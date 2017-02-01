UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Astarta Holding NV :
* Said on Tuesday that its FY 2016 sugar sales volumes were 8 pct up year on year, at 390,152 tons
* FY 2016 wheat sales volumes were down 38 pct year on year, at 133,203 tons
* FY 2016 barley sales volumes were up 150 pct year on year, at 8,881 tons
* FY 2016 soybean oil sales volumes were up 39 pct year on year, at 34,836 tons
* FY 2016 milk sales volumes were up 3 pct year on year, at 102,541 tons
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources