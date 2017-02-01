Feb 1 Toyota Motor Corp, Peugeot SA

* Toyota and Peugeot's Czech car plant joint venture TPCA produced 220,606 vehicles in 2016, up 0.7 percent y/y and highest since 2011 -CTK news agency

* Two-fifths of production was Toyota Aygo, 30 percent each for Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1

* Most production for export, most often to Britain, France and Italy

