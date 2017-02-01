Feb 1 Nanobiotix SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017

* For NBTXR3 it is expecting analysis by independent committe of interim STS Phase II/III results, co plans to release conclusion of this analysis around spring 2017

* On prostate cancer, first trial launched in US in 2016 should deliver preliminary PI/II data on safety and feasibility in H2 2017

* Liver metastasis and primary liver cancer: completion of Phase I recruitment, population selection for Phase II

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)