Feb 1 Aplitt SA
* Stefczyk Nieruchomosci - Towarzystwo Zarzadzajace SKOK Sp.
z o.o. S.k. (offeror, Stefczyk Nieruchomosci) announced on
Tuesday a squeeze out for 1,781,215 shares of Aplitt SA
(Aplitt) representing 0.93 pct stake
* The price in tender offer is 1.25 zloty ($0.31) per share
* The offeror holds independently 1 share of Aplitt
representing 0.00000052189 pct stake
* Stefczyk Nieruchomosci currently own with Spoldzielcza
Kasa Oszczednosciowo - Kredytowa im. F. Stefczyka, Towarzystwo
Zarzadzajace SKOK Sp. z o.o. SKA, Asekuracja Sp. z o.o.,
Luxembourg-based SKOK Holding S.A R.L. (offerors) own 99.07 pct
stake in Aplitt
* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in Aplitt
($1 = 4.0060 zlotys)
