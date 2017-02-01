UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :
* Said on Tuesday it signed a contract with player Pedro Matos for the next 2 and half seasons
* Pedro Matos previously played for Clube Desportivo Trofense and will join Braga's B team
Source text: bit.ly/2kNFrX1
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources