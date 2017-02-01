Feb 1 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :

* Said on Tuesday it signed a contract with player Pedro Matos for the next 2 and half seasons

* Pedro Matos previously played for Clube Desportivo Trofense and will join Braga's B team

