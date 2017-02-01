LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board has
issued guidance for the orderly wind-down of failed central
counterparty clearinghouses as part of a global effort to avoid
taxpayer bailouts of the systemically important facilities.
The latest guidance for central counterparty resolution and
resolution planning follows the FSB's August 2016 discussion
note, which attracted over 30 responses from industry
participants. The latest consultative document also comes more
than a month after the European Commission proposed draft rules
for CCP recovery and resolution.
Under the FSB's proposals, where a CCP is no longer viable
or can no longer meet its legal and regulatory requirements on
an ongoing basis, resolution authorities will have the power to
enforce any outstanding contractual rights and obligations of
the CCP and its participants to meet cash calls. Authorities
could also require further default fund contributions from
non-defaulting members, where they have not been exhaustively
applied prior to resolution.
In a member default scenario, authorities will have the
power to address outstanding losses and replenish financial
resources through haircuts to variation margin gains made by
non-defaulting participants. The guidance notes that those
powers should be set out in CCP rules.
A more controversial measure of initial margin haircutting
is also included in the guidance but is limited to use as a last
resort and can only be applied to IM that is not
bankruptcy-remote.
"In considering including such a power in their legal
framework, jurisdictions should take into due account the impact
on financial stability and on incentives to centrally clear,"
the FSB said in the report.
EC draft rules published in November did not include any
mention of initial margin haircuts as a tool to cover default
losses. Some legal experts believe the omission effectively
rules out use of IM, which is held in segregated accounts and
protected in the same manner as customer deposits in a bank
bankruptcy situation. Following publication of Europe's
proposals, many participants have called on lawmakers to
explicitly exclude IM haircuts from final rules.
Under the FSB guidance, authorities will have the power to
restore the CCP to a matched book using a range of tools
including soliciting voluntary actions, or through auctions,
tear-ups and contract termination.
Authorities are advised to establish the general approach to
be applied in determining contracts for partial tear-up in
advance. Full tear-up of contracts is considered a last resort
and would only be applied if the clearing service is not
critical and the tear-up will not have systemic consequences, or
if no other option will result in a better outcome for financial
stability.
In the event of non-default losses, such as operational
failure or cyber attack, authorities will have the power to
write down unsecured liabilities for conversion into CCP equity.
It can also require cash contributions up to a specified limit
in certain circumstances.
CCPs have become systemically significant facilities
following sweeping post-crisis reforms that have pushed more
than 60% of the US$544trn over-the-counter derivatives market
into central clearing.
"CCPs are an integral part of the financial system and play
an important role in mitigating risks to the financial system,"
said Elke Koenig, chair of the FSB Resolution Steering Group and
chair of the European Single Resolution Board. "The failure of a
CCP would have a significant impact on financial stability.
"It is essential that authorities have effective resolution
planning arrangements in place, including legal powers and tools
to take action in a crisis."
A 2016 study by the Bank for International Settlements found
a broad mismatch of resolution procedures across 30 CCPs. Under
CPMI-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures, CCPs
must plan for the simultaneous default of up to two clearing
members and have sufficient resources to cover losses and
reallocate trades to other members. Emergency resolution plans
must be implemented if those efforts prove insufficient.
The FSB is accepting comments until March 13 and will
determine whether further guidance is needed on the issue by the
end of 2018.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)