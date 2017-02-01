UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard
* Says no injuries related to recall have been reported
* Barnes & Noble recalls about 147,000 units of power adapters
* Barnes & Noble has received four reports of power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing metal prongs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources