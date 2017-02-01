Feb 2 Briscoe Group Ltd

* On same store basis sales for FY ended 29 Jan 2017 were 4.94 pct ahead of last year

* Unaudited sales for 52 weeks ended 29 Jan 2017 of $582.8 million

* Expecting to report a record full year net profit after tax (NPAT) of around $59 million

