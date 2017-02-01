Feb 1 Hologic Inc :
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion
* Qtrly revenue of $734.4 million increased 5.6%, or 6.3% in
constant currency terms
* Hologic announces financial results for first quarter of
fiscal 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $734.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $724.2
million
* Constant currency guidance assumes that foreign exchange
rates are same in fiscal 2017 as in fiscal 2016
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.73 to $2.77
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.15, revenue view $2.96
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 to $1.94
* "We forecast that divestiture of Blood Screening Business
will accelerate both our top- and bottom-line growth rates"
* Sees Q2 revenue $675 million to $685 million
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.85 to $1.86
