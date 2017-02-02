Feb 2 Cereal Planet SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Vlasenko Anatolii and Vlasenko Oleksandr acquire 0.1 mln of the company shares each at the price of 2.81 EUR ($3.04) per share

* They raise their stakes in Cereal Planet to 28.85 pct (from 23.16 pct) and 25.24 pct (from 19.55 pct) respectively

* Steshenko Valentyna sells 0.3 mln of the company shares at the price of 2.81 EUR per share and lowers stake in Cereal Planet to 0 pct from 17.08 pct

* Slavgorodskyi Oleksandr increases his stake in the company to 25.24 pct from 19.55 pct through the purchase of 0.1 mln of shares at EUR 2.81

