* Said on Wednesday that on Jan. 31 the subscription period for convertible bond "Tiscali conv 2016-2020" of up to 18.5 million euros ($20.01 million) ended

* No subscription requests for the remaining 1.5 million euros were submitted

* Rigensis Bank AS and Otkritie Capital International Limited had already subscribed to a total of 17 million euros

