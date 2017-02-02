Feb 2 Vodafone
* Ceo says thinking on uk not changed, reinforced by
customer service improvements
* Ceo says made a good beginning on convergent offer in uk,
although numbers small
* Ceo says no update on tax dispute in india, no link with
idea cellular discussions
* Ceo says does 'not necessarily' need to do some kind of
joint venture or other deal in the uk
* Ceo says in the uk focusing on pure broadband, not on tv
* Ceo says focusing on building the base, tv remains an
option
* Ceo says see potential for fibre deals in germany, number
of promising initiatives
* Ceo says do not have any plan to move hq out of uk
