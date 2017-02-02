Feb 2 Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Q4 revenue $2.67 billion

* Group 1 automotive reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.74

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share of $1.44

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Group 1 automotive inc says q4 total revenue was flat at $2.7 billion

* Group 1 automotive inc - new vehicle revenues decreased 1.7 percent in quarter

* Group 1 automotive inc - in quarter, retail used vehicle revenues increased 0.8 percent on 0.5 percent higher unit sales