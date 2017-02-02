UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc
* Qtrly net revenue $238.8 million versus $128.7 million
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $238.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees total cash rental receipts for q1 $214.1 million
* sees total cash rental receipts for full year $860.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources