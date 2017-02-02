Feb 2 CDK Global Inc :
* CDK Global reports second quarter results and updates FY
2017 outlook; provides return of capital and leverage targets
through calendar year 2019
* Says Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $0.55
* Qtrly GAAP revenues up 5% to $547.8 million
* Qtrly GAAP diluted net earnings attributable to CDK per
share up 28% to $0.55 per share
* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings attributable to CDK
per share up 45% to $0.64 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $545.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to meet target of 35% margin for fiscal 2018
* Expect to return $750 million to $1 billion of capital per
calendar year through 2019
* sees FY 2017 GAAP revenues up 4% - 5%
* "Outlook for GAAP earnings in fiscal 2017 is reduced due
to higher anticipated costs associated with our business
transformation plan"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $2.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2017 forecast includes $95-$105 million of
incremental adjusted EBITDA attributable to execution of our
business transformation plan
* sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.93 - $1.99
