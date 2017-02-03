*
LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) -
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016,
Association of British Insurers says
* Average price paid for comprehensive policy 462 pounds
($579.16), record high
* Motor insurance premiums up 4.9 pct in Q4 from previous
quarter
* Tax increases, increased repair costs, rising costs of
whiplash claims behind price rises
* Concern Ministry of Justice will cut discount rate, which
would add to size of lump sums payments for personal injury
claims and push up insurance premiums. Decision due February.($1
= 0.7977 pounds)