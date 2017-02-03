Feb 3 Cereal Planet PLC :

* Said on Thursday that Dobruskin Igor lowers his stake in the company from 19.55 pct to 5.5 pct

* Slavgorodskyi Oleksandr increased his stake in the company to 33.54 pct from 25.24 pct

(Gdynia Newsroom)