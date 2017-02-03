Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will
raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8
percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16.
* Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase
since October 2013
* Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of
Npower's customers.
* Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of
delivering government policies set to continue.
($1 = 0.7984 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)