UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 CCC SA :
* The company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders have not voted on the conditional capital increase and share buyback, after it resumed the sitting started on Jan. 10
* Informed about the plans to issue convertible bonds and shares buyback in Jan.
* The management said that it was going to propose amended resolutions at the earliest meeting of shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources