Feb 5 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Said on Sunday it had reached an agreement with Sport Clube Corinthians Paulista and Sport Club do Recife (Sport Recife) for the definitive transfer of the player Andre Felipe to Sport Recife

* The club sold 50 percent of the economic rights for the player for 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)

($1 = 0.9281 euros)