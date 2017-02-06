UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 6 Playway SA :
* Said on Friday it signed an agreement with the partners of Fishing Games Sp. z o.o. (Fishing Games) concerning a capital increase of Fishing Games to 0.1 million zlotys ($25,034) from 33,000 zlotys
* The capital increase of Fishing Games to be undertaken via an issue of new shares in exchange for cash contribution of 67,000 zlotys
* After the capital increase Playway will hold 80 pct stake in Fishing Games
* The partners of Fishing Games are Playway, Jakub Trzebinski and Mateusz Zawadzki
* Fishing Games resolved to change its name to Ultimate Games
* The proceeds from the capital increase will be allocated for the completion of the "Ultimate Fishing" game
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9945 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources