Feb 6 Casta Diva Group SpA :

* Said on Friday that the expert appointed by the court of Milan determined that the withdrawal value of Blue Note SpA shares is 2.28 euros ($2.45) per share

* The withdrawal value determined by the board of Blue Note SpA, which was challenged by two shareholders, amounted to 2.30 euros per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)