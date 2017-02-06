Feb 6 Alma Market SA :

* Said on Friday that as the result of the sale on Feb. 1 of 504,225 of the company's shares, Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny PZU "Zlota Jesien" (OFE PZU) holds no stake in Alma Market

