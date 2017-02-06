Feb 6 Accor SA :

* Announced on Sunday it has begun exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100 pct of Travel Keys

* The combination of Travel Keys with onefinestay and Squarebreak will provide AccorHotels with an offering of about 8,500 addresses in the luxury private rental market

* The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2017 after customary due diligence

