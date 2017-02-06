** January preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (class 8) in North America were 22,200 units, up 21 pct yr/yr, according to data from ACT Research released late on Friday

** Volvo shares up 0.1 pct in early trade on Monday, slightly outperforming Stockholm blue-chip OMXS30 index which is down by 0.4 pct by 0855 GMT (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)