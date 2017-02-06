Feb 6 Hungary's Richter :

* Sees 2017 revenues from Esmya medicine at EUR 80 million -CEO

* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues from Grunenthal product portfolio at EUR 40-45 million - CEO

* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 operating profit margin at 11 percent - CEO

* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues rising by 3 percent y/y in euros - CEO

* Sales and marketing expenses seen at 29-30 pct of 2017 revenues

* Research and development spending seen at 12 pct of revenues

* Gross margin seen at 56-57 pct -CEO

* Oral contraceptive market to contract over the long run

* CEO says 2017 guidance "not conservative, but realistic"

* Revenues from biggest market Russia to rise by 3 pct in roubles

* Polish, Romanian, domestic Hungarian revenues to stagnate in local currency terms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)