Feb 6 Hungary's Richter :
* Sees 2017 revenues from Esmya medicine at EUR 80 million
-CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues from Grunenthal
product portfolio at EUR 40-45 million - CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 operating profit margin at 11
percent - CEO
* Hungary's Richter sees 2017 revenues rising by 3 percent
y/y in euros - CEO
* Sales and marketing expenses seen at 29-30 pct of 2017
revenues
* Research and development spending seen at 12 pct of
revenues
* Gross margin seen at 56-57 pct -CEO
* Oral contraceptive market to contract over the long run
* CEO says 2017 guidance "not conservative, but realistic"
* Revenues from biggest market Russia to rise by 3 pct in
roubles
* Polish, Romanian, domestic Hungarian revenues to stagnate
in local currency terms
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)