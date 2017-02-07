Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.

Analysts had suggested then that the customer involved could be Samsung Electronics.

AMS, which also supplies components to Apple, said revenue for the final quarter of 2016 fell 9 percent to 133.6 million euros ($142.95 million), which was at the upper-end of its 127-134 million euro range of expectations.

Net income fell by more than half to 13.7 million euros.

For the current quarter, it expects revenue of 141-148 million euros and strong revenue growth potential for the year.

