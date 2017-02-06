Feb 6 Vantage Development SA

* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) announces a tender offer for 18,783,120 shares representing 30.08 pct stake in Vantage Development at 3.25 zloty per share

* Fedha represents Grzegorz Dzik, Jozef Biegaj, the Czech Republic-based Nutit AS and TradeBridge Czechy (parties)

* Fedha is a unit of Nutit AS and Nutit AS is controlled by Grzegorz Dzik

* Fedha does not own any shares of Vantage Development

* The parties jointly own 69.92 pct stake in Vantage Development, they have united to buy shares and vote jointly

* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from Feb. 23 to March 27

Source text - bit.ly/2kJtNPn

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9879 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)