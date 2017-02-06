EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Vantage Development SA
* Fedha sp. z o.o. (Fedha) announces a tender offer for 18,783,120 shares representing 30.08 pct stake in Vantage Development at 3.25 zloty per share
* Fedha represents Grzegorz Dzik, Jozef Biegaj, the Czech Republic-based Nutit AS and TradeBridge Czechy (parties)
* Fedha is a unit of Nutit AS and Nutit AS is controlled by Grzegorz Dzik
* Fedha does not own any shares of Vantage Development
* The parties jointly own 69.92 pct stake in Vantage Development, they have united to buy shares and vote jointly
* Entries in the tender offer will be accepted from Feb. 23 to March 27
