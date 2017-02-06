EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
Feb 6 CNA Financial Corp :
* CNA Financial announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share $0.89
* Declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share and a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share
* Says Property & Casualty Operations combined ratio for Q4 and full year was 99.9% and 95.9%, respectively.
* Qtrly net written premiums $1,525 million versus $1,585 million
* Says catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million
* Catastrophe losses for Q4 were $18 million, after tax, as compared with $27 million, after tax, in prior year quarter
* Catastrophe losses in Q4 of 2016 were primarily from U.S. weather-related events
* Qtrly total Life and Group Non-Core total operating revenues $334 million versus $299 million
* Book value per share excluding AOCI $44.89 for the quarter ended Dec, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
