Feb 6 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:

* FTSE Russell says will remove Monte dei Paschi from Milan's blue-chip index if after the bank's board meeting on Feb. 9 there is no indication on when lender's shares might resume regular trading

* FTSE Russell says decision would only be rescinded if trading subsequently recommences on or before Feb. 28 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)