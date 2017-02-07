Feb 7 Hexaware Technologies Ltd
* Hexaware Technologies-in 2016,co saw reduced dependence on
h1b;committed to continuous reduction of dependence on visas
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol profit
after tax 1.21 billion rupees
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for dec
quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol income from
operations 9.41 billion rupees
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd says declared inertim dividend
of INR 1 per share
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - consol profit after tax in dec
quarter last year was 993.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol
income from operations was 8.20 billion rupees
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd says board gave in-principle
approval for merger of unit Risk Technology International with
co
* Hexaware Technologies Ltd - believes that any changes
regarding immigration policy that happen in future is likely to
have impact from late 2018 only
Source text - (bit.ly/2jWy7Xy)
