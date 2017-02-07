BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Bachem Holding AG :
* Renews supply contract with AstraZeneca for the peptide active substance Goserelin
* Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will continue acquiring the peptide active substance Goserelin from Bachem for the next five years
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: