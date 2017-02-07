BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Biofrontera AG :
* Reported on Monday it receives positive preliminary results for the primary endpoint of its Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its topical drug BF-200 ALA (Ameluz) in combination with daylight photodynamic therapy (PDT)
* Results will be employed for the filing of the EU label extension, which Biofrontera plans to submit in the second quarter of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: