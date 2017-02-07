UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* New Look Q3 revenue 422.6 million stg, up 0.8 pct
* New Look Q3 adjusted EBITDA 66.9 million stg, down 19.7 pct
* New look year to date group LFL sales down 7.0 percent, Q3 down 4.6 percent
* New Look year to date UK LFL sales down 7.3 percent; Q3 down 4.7 percent
* New look says expects UK trading conditions to remain challenging through Q4 FY17 and into FY18
* We are well hedged for FY18, remain highly cash generative and will continue to focus on improving our business performance and delivering our diversification strategy
* We are well positioned and will continue to invest in our key strategic initiatives (London Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources