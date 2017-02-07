Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* New Look Q3 revenue 422.6 million stg, up 0.8 pct

* New Look Q3 adjusted EBITDA 66.9 million stg, down 19.7 pct

* New look year to date group LFL sales down 7.0 percent, Q3 down 4.6 percent

* New Look year to date UK LFL sales down 7.3 percent; Q3 down 4.7 percent

* New look says expects UK trading conditions to remain challenging through Q4 FY17 and into FY18

* We are well hedged for FY18, remain highly cash generative and will continue to focus on improving our business performance and delivering our diversification strategy

* We are well positioned and will continue to invest in our key strategic initiatives (London Newsroom)