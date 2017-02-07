Feb 7 (Reuters) -
** RusHydro and VTB Bank have postponed signing of forward contract for
55 billion roubles ($925.1 million) deal due to "technical reasons"
** On Tuesday RusHydro planned to sign forward contract with VTB to refinance debt of RAO ES
of East ; deal has already been discussed for several years
** Signing of contract was scheduled at 10.00 MSK, however after 20 minutes of delay
organizers say it is postponed due to "technical reasons"
** RusHydro and VTB press services say a new date will be scheduled later, while all
agreements for the transaction are valid
($1 = 59.4525 roubles)