Feb 7 (Reuters) -

** RusHydro and VTB Bank have postponed signing of forward contract for 55 billion roubles ($925.1 million) deal due to "technical reasons"

** On Tuesday RusHydro planned to sign forward contract with VTB to refinance debt of RAO ES of East ; deal has already been discussed for several years

** Signing of contract was scheduled at 10.00 MSK, however after 20 minutes of delay organizers say it is postponed due to "technical reasons"

** RusHydro and VTB press services say a new date will be scheduled later, while all agreements for the transaction are valid

($1 = 59.4525 roubles)